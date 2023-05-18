National Design Conference ends

LAHORE:The National Design Conference concluded on Wednesday at Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD), which was attended by participants from different parts of the country.

The opening session of the second day was chaired by Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain, Rector National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad while the concluding session was presided over by Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Vice-Chancellor, PIFD.

The theme of the conference was art and design practices. The event consisted of five technical sessions, two panel discussions, and poster as well as paper presentations. Multiplicity and inclusivity: fashioning the future of wearable design, design thinking and evolution, industrial edge on design development, innovation in design and management process, green design and sustainability and, art and design education practices were the major topics of the conference.

Rector NTU appreciated the PIFD management and faculty for conducting this uphill task in an efficient manner. He said such events play a vital role in grooming of the students. In the concluding session, PIFD Vice-Chancellor thanked all the participants and panelists for making this event a success.