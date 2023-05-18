Healthy lifestyle a must to avoid hypertension, says minister

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, in his message on World Hypertension Day, said that this day (May 17) is observed to spread awareness among people about hypertension throughout the world.

He said that a healthy lifestyle should be adopted to live a healthy life and preventive measures should be adopted to avoid the disease of hypertension. The provincial health minister further said that the disease of hypertension is spreading rapidly in Pakistan and in order to avoid this disease, our people should reduce the use of salt and fat in food. “Morning walk and regular exercise could help a lot in controlling hypertension. High blood pressure could cause kidney and heart diseases”.

Meanwhile, experts from Lahore General Hospital described hypertension or high blood pressure as a silent killer as it often had no symptoms. They said that hypertension was a silent killer and mother of all major diseases but unfortunately majority of people who were suffering from the disease were unaware of its disastrous impacts on their bodies, families and entire society. Around 70 per cent of people were unaware in Pakistan, which led to heart attacks or kidney diseases.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar said the rate of high blood pressure in Pakistan was very high because people don’t have the facilities to develop healthy habits.

He said that, in our country, the blood pressure rate in women is increasing more than in men. He said that among the causes of blood pressure, the culture of the environment is a major influence on the natural tendencies of the human being and the state of cleanliness. If the surrounding environment of a person is improved, there is moderation and balance in his affairs, then his physical and bodily systems also continue to work in accordance with them, with health and blood pressure or any other discomfort does not even occur to him, balanced and simple diet, morning and evening walk or light exercise, sports, cycling, swimming etc help in keeping a person fit.

Principal PGMI urged the citizens to do light exercise and walk in the morning and evening every day, create balance and moderation in your moods, thoughts, feelings and behaviour, avoid getting confused and angry with each other over trivial household matters, share in the happiness of others, be happy about their achievements and provide ease to others as much as possible. A healthy, balanced thinking, attitude and food can keep us safe from painful diseases like blood pressure.

Prof of Urology Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal and Gynecologist Dr Laila Shafiq said that a person's psychological state, thoughts and feelings etc also have a great impact on his physical health. For example, people who get angry and irritable even on small matters or they are quick-tempered, then their blood pressure also increases. The only way to avoid this situation is to simplify our daily life activities, use more fruits, vegetables and pulses, avoid fat, salt and spices.