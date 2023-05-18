Role of call dispatchers acknowledged

LAHORE:The Secretary Emergency Services distributed shields and certificates among the best call dispatchers from all nine divisions of Punjab in recognition of their outstanding dedication and commitment while serving on Rescue Helpline-1122 on International Telecommunication Day (ICD) on Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony, the secretary said that the Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) has responded to over 11.4 million emergency calls since its inception, handling an average of 4,500 calls daily. On the other hand, more than 200 million calls have been received through the Rescue Helpline-1122.

Highlighting the role of call dispatchers, he said that it is the responsibility of the call dispatcher to get the correct information, ensure the immediate dispatch of rescue services and speak with empathy and compassion to the emergency victims.

He said that call dispatchers are the face of service and the ‘Tele ambassadors’ of this life-saving emergency service. He said that they often need to handle multiple calls simultaneously while sharing important information. They should be able to prioritize tasks, manage time effectively, and switch between different tasks without compromising the quality of service.