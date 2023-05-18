25,069 POs, habitual criminals held this year

LAHORE:The Lahore police arrested 25,069 proclaimed offenders (POs) and habitual criminals so far this year.As per DIG Lahore, around 4, 015 POs involved in heinous crimes, 7,447 habitual criminals and 13,607 court absconders were arrested, including 4,187 POs of category A and 20,882 POs of category B. Around 495 proclaimed offenders were arrested from other districts and brought to Lahore.
