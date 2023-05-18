Public health, education uplift priority

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Dr Jamal Nasir called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor’s House, here, Wednesday.

In the meeting, the current situation of the country and health sector reforms was discussed. Speaking on this occasion, governor said that development of education and health and giving relief to the people is the priority of the government. He said that the young generation is the most valuable asset and future of the nation. He emphasised that in addition to imparting medical education to the students, special attention should be paid on their character building.

He said that they should become good doctors as well as good human beings. Governor said that various consortia had been formed in the universities on different topics, including environment, moral education, women empowerment, technological and scientific research. He said that the aim of these consortia was to send recommendations to the government for improvement in these sectors.

Governor expressed his full satisfaction on the provision of basic health facilities to the people and the projects being completed swiftly in the health department. He said that other provincial departments should also solve the people’s problems under an integrated strategy. He said that due to the efforts of the government, country's economy and other fields had started to show the signs of stability.

On this occasion, the caretaker provincial minister, Dr Jamal Nasir, informed the governor about the progress on reforms and development projects introduced in the health department. Dr Jamal Nasir told the governor that merit and seniority was being ensured in the health department.