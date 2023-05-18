NCA students artworks on display

LAHORE:The National College of Arts (NCA) proudly presented an exhibition featuring the remarkable artworks of students enrolled in certificate courses. The event, inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Murtaza Jafri, took place at the National College of Arts, here. The courses, spanning duration of six months, encompassed various disciplines such as painting, drawing, and calligraphy.

During a media interaction at the exhibition, VC Professor Dr Murtaza Jafari emphasised that the artworks displayed serve as a testament to the students' exceptional creative abilities. NCA, through its Community Outreach Programme, strives to provide training opportunities to a diverse range of individuals, enabling them to become active and responsible citizens while pursuing respected careers. To achieve this goal, the college offers short-term courses, including a two-week summer camp and six-month programmes in calligraphy, performing arts (acting/drama), fresco painting, drawing, printmaking, digital film production, traditional craft, TV production, fashion, illustration, Salma Satara, graphic design, photography, woodwork, singing, contemporary Sattar, leather accessories, surface embellishment, and digital filmmaking.

The exhibition witnessed a substantial turnout of art enthusiasts, including students and teachers, who eagerly engaged with the showcased artworks in the fields of painting, drawing, and calligraphy.