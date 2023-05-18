Man shot dead over dowry return issue

LAHORE:A man was shot dead and his son shot at and injured in the limits of Defence C police on Wednesday, following a dowry issue. A man named Hafiz Javed was killed and his son Mohayuddin was seriously injured by one Assad during a domestic dispute in the Defence C police area. The accused escaped from the spot. Police said accused Asad had divorced the victim's daughter. On the day of the incident, victim Hafiz Javed along with his son came to the accused’s house and demanded the return of dowry goods. A bitter argument broke out between the accused Assad and the victim Hafiz Javed. Meanwhile, Asad opened fire at them. As a result, Hafiz Javed died on the spot and his son sustained wounds. The accused escaped. The injured was shifted to hospital and the body to the morgue for autopsy.