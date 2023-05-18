Conversion into centre of excellence: CM orders repair of Central Model School

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a special meeting at CM Office in which matter of Central Model School Lahore regarding handing it over to Daanish School System and converting into centre of excellence was reviewed.

Caretaker CM directed to give preference to the students in their admission. The students of Central Model School Lahore from class six to 10 and O-levels will be awarded 10 additional marks in their entrance test. Mohsin Naqvi directed to declare the building of Central Model School as ‘Green Building’. Ban on cutting trees will be ensured during the construction and repair work of the school. A proposal was submitted during the meeting to convert the building of the school to solar energy with the collaboration of a private sector. Caretaker CM ordered to start the construction and repair work of the Central Model School building forthwith, adding that ancient beauty of historical building of the school would be maintained. Mohsin Naqvi granted principle approval to provide free uniform, shoes, stationery and notebooks to the students of the school. No fee will be charged from the students in the new project. Approval was accorded to provide all textbooks free to the Cambridge students as well. Every student will be given Rs2,000 monthly stipends and Rs250 as conveyance allowance on daily basis. Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure registration of maximum number of students from government schools of Lahore. The meeting was apprised that more than 16,000 students have been registered in the Central Model School for their examinations. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Dr Javed Akram, additional chief secretary, secretaries school education, C&W, law, information, commissioner, chairman PITB, deputy commissioner, MD Danish School Authority, Chairman BISE Lahore, CEO Education Lahore, DGPR and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Seeks report from DG Khan RPO

Caretaker chief minister has sought a report from RPO Dera Ghazi Khan about the murder of four members of the same family in Rajanpur and ordered the arrest of the accused persons.