Army, Navy, PAF, Wapda in hockey semis

LAHORE: Army, Navy, Air Force and Wapda have qualified for the semi-finals in the men's hockey competitions of the 34th National Games.
The semi-finals will be played on May 18. In the opening match of the tournament, hosts Balochistan was defeated by 9 goals against Wapda, while in the second match, Pakistan Army defeated Punjab by 4 goals against 2 goals.
At the end of the round competitions, 4 departmental teams Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Navy and WAPDA made it to the semi-finals and both the semi-finals will be played on May 18 in which the first match will be between PAF and Pak Army.
