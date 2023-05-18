Wapda win cycling trophy with four golds

KARACHI: Wapda on Wednesday annexed the trophy of the Road Cycling Championship of the 34th National Games at the DHA Lahore.

Wapda got the top honours by winning four golds, two silvers and one bronze. Army finished as runners-up with two golds, four silvers while Railways got four bronze to finish third. Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got a bronze each.

In the men’s 50km road team time trial Army got gold, WAPDA finished with silver and Railways and KP got bronze. In the men’s 120km road scratch race Sabir Ali of Wapda got gold, Bilal of Army claimed silver while Zohaib of Railways snared bronze. In the women 5km road scratch race Anam of WAPDA got gold, Tayyaba of Army claimed silver while Razia of Wapda snared bronze.

Murad, Irfan march into badminton last-fourPakistan's top shuttlers Murad Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Hafiz Irfan of Wapda qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s singles of the badminton event of the 34th National Games in Quetta on Wednesday.

Shoaib Riaz (Army) and Anjum Bashir (Army) also made it to the semi-finals. In doubles event Raja Hasnain and Raja Zulqarnain (Army), Irfan Saeed and Azeem Sarwar (Wapda), Anjum Bashir and Yasir Ali (Army) and Mohammad Ali Larosh and Awais Zahid (Wapda) made it the men’s doubles semi-finals.

Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala Siddique (Wapda), Umama Usman and Manal Tariq (Army), Ammarah Ishtiaq and Alja Tariq (Army) and Saima Waqas and Khizra Rasheed (Wapda) will play women’s doubles semi-finals.