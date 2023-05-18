‘Body’s recommendations will be sent to PM’

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) chairman Nawab Sher Waseer has recommended sending recommendations of the four-member committee on hockey affairs to the prime minister for final approval to streamline hockey affairs ahead of the Asian Games.

Olympians Akhtar Rasool and Shahnaz Sheikh, who appeared before the committee Wednesday, said that they had given their recommendations meant to improve plight of hockey that has been in doldrums for the last seven years. “We have finalised our recommendations last week (as written by The News) to the PSB which is in the final stages of making it formal,” Shahnaz Sheikh said.

Nawab Sher said that the matter should be sent to the prime minister for final approval. “All the recommendations should be forwarded to the PM for approval at the earliest.” Akhtar Rasool added that the year 2023 is crucial for the game of hockey in many ways.

“If there are any hiccups then we will again be out of the Olympics. We have missed two Olympics in a row as we did not qualify under this regime which still is ruling the PHF. A third miss would be a telling blow. There is a need for a fresh beginning,” he said.

PSB Director General Shoaib Khoso said that the committee was formed under the directives of the PM who is also the patron-in-chief of the PHF. “We would send these recommendations to the PM for a decision.”

POA Secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood also appeared before the committee and apprised the members that the POA audit report has been put on a website for everyone to see.