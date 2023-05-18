Pakistan Cup for Women from Friday

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament 2022-23 will kick off in Karachi from Friday (tomorrow).

The tournament aims to provide extensive match opportunities to the country's top women cricketers and will be divided into two phases. In the first phase, four teams will compete in T20 matches on a round-robin basis, while three teams will participate in one-day matches on a double round-robin basis, culminating in a final on June 4.

The initial phase of the tournament will serve as a platform for the potential players for the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Hong Kong in June.

The team, known as Strikers, will be led by the prominent Pakistani fast bowler Fatima Sana. The other three teams, namely Blasters captained by Muneeba Ali, Challengers led by Sadia Iqbal, and Dynamites under the leadership of Sidra Amin, will also showcase their skills in T20 matches. These matches will take place from 19 to 21 May at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre Oval Ground and State Bank Ground.

From 23 May onwards, Blasters, Challengers, and Dynamites will transition into the 50-over tournament. These three teams will face each other twice, and the top two teams will qualify for the final to be held at the State Bank Ground. The final will be live-streamed on the PCB YouTube channel.

Consistent with their commitment to rewarding outstanding performances, the winning team will receive a prize of PKR 1 million, while the runners-up will be awarded PKR 500,000. Additionally, the players who excel in individual matches will be honored with a cash prize of PKR 20,000, and the player of the tournament will be awarded PKR 50,000.

Head of Women's Cricket, Tania Mallick, explained the rationale behind conducting the tournament in two phases, emphasizing the opportunity for the talented women cricketers to exhibit their skills and compete at a high level.

The first phase, featuring the T20 format, will provide valuable experience and preparation for the Pakistan Emerging team players who will represent the country in the upcoming Emerging ACC Women's T20 Tournament. The second phase will witness intense competition in the one-day format, promising exciting and top-quality cricket. Squads for the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament

Blasters: Muneeba Ali (captain), Aleena Shah, Anam Amin, Asma Amin, Ayesha Bilal, Ayesha Javed, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fajar Naveed, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Saba Nazir, Saiqa Riaz, Zaib-un-Nisa and Zunera Shah

Support staff: Mauhtashim Rashid (head coach), Nahida Bibi (assistant coach), Qurat ul Ain Kazmi (manager) and Areesha Anwar (physiotherapist)

Challengers: Sadia Iqbal (captain), Aima Saleem, Amber Kainat, Areesha Noor, Fareeha Mehmood, Fatima Zehra, Huraina Sajjad, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Masooma Zehra, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik and Warda Yousaf

Dynamites: Sidra Amin (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Shahid, Ghulam Fatima, Humna Bilal, Khadija Chishti, Laiba Nasir, Maham Manzoor, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz, Waheeda Akhtar and Yusra Amir

Strikers: Fatima Sana (captain), Anoosha Nasir, Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Gull Feroza, Gulrukh, Lubna Behram, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani

Tournament schedule First phase (T20 format)

19 May – Dynamites vs Blasters, State Bank Ground

Challengers vs Strikers, Oval Academy Ground.

20 May –Dynamites vs Challengers, State Bank Ground

Blasters vs Strikers, Oval Academy Ground.

21 May –Dynamites vs Strikers, State Bank Ground

Blasters vs Challengers, Oval Academy Ground.

Second phase (50-over format)

23 May – Blasters vs Dynamites, State Bank Ground

25 May –Blasters vs Challengers, State Bank Ground

27 May –Dynamites vs Challengers, State Bank Ground

29 May – Dynamites vs Blasters, State Bank Ground

31 May – Challengers vs Blasters, State Bank Ground

2 June – Challengers vs Dynamites, State Bank Ground

4 June – Final, State Bank Ground