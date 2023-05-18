PHF secretary expresses concern

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Haider Hussain has expressed his concern over the way the PHF constitution was interpreted in the National Assembly session.

“Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Khawaja Asif and all the to all honorable members of the National Assembly are being sent the summary of the PHF constitution to apprise them that the PHF is being run according to the constitution,” said Haider, who further added that the president of PHF has been constitutionally elected in the recent elections.

“Their constitutional term is 2022 to 2026 which is recognized by Pakistan Olympics Association, Asian Hockey Federation and International Hockey Federation (FIH).”

He further said that it is not written anywhere in the constitution of the PHF that the post of president is for one term.“PHF Constitution clause 12.9.2 provides for the constitutional term of the PHF President.”

Haider said that in the meeting of the National Assembly, the Honorable Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, wanted to explain the point of view of the Federation on the information given by Khawaja Asif about the PHF and its officials.

Haider added that PHF is a constitutionally independent organization affiliated with the International Hockey Federation (FIH), Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).