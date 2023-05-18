Equal rights

The issue of the abduction and forced conversion and marriage of women belonging to religious minorities continues to plague Pakistan to this day. This crime is prevalent throughout the country, particularly in Sindh.

This is also an issue of class as many of the minority groups that are victimized in this way are from an underprivileged economic background. The state must be reminded that religious minorities and the poor are equal citizens and their rights are worth just as much as those of any other citizen.

Muhammad Irfan Langah

Qambar Shahdadkot