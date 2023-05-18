Be proactive

It is important to remember that we are all responsible for protecting our planet. From climate change to pollution, our actions have a direct impact on the environment. By making small changes in our daily lives, we can work towards a more sustainable future.

This includes reducing our plastic use, conserving water and energy and supporting eco-friendly initiatives. It's also important to hold corporations accountable for their environmental impact and push for more sustainable practices.

Taseel Fatima

Lahore