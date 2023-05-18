It has been reported many times that a high number of police officers in each province and the capital are involved in VIP security duties for government and political leaders. Keeping such a high number of police personnel tied up in VIP duties has led to the deterioration of the security situation in our cities. Furthermore, allowing police officers to work under politicians gives the latter great influence over the police, which leads to corruption, misuse and illegal hiring in the police department.

Keeping in mind the security demands of government and political leaders, the government should create a new VIP security force. By removing the regular police from VIP security details, the government will be able to help improve law and order in the cities and reduce political interference in law enforcement.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar