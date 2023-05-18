Short on gas

I am writing to bring to your attention the ongoing gas-supply issue in Nazimabad, Karachi. As a resident of this area, I am deeply concerned about the inconvenience and discomfort caused to the residents due to the persistent gas shortages. Despite repeated complaints to the gas company, the situation remains unchanged. The situation is particularly critical for those who are elderly, sick or have young children, as they are the most vulnerable.
I am willing to offer any assistance necessary to the relevant authorities to help resolve this issue, including organizing a community meeting or gathering to discuss potential solutions. I believe that by working together, we can find a way to address this problem and ensure that the residents of Nazimabad have access to a reliable supply of gas.
Syed Muhammad Arsalan Shah
Karachi
