Videos not allowed

TikTok is a popular app, and many young people use it for fun. However, there is a disturbing trend where more students are interested in creating videos instead of focusing on studying. How much importance a student gives to his/her studies is absolutely his/her choice. However, such activities go against the decorum of education institutions and affect discipline. The reputation of these institutions is also negatively affected.

Also, the constant filming makes students a little cautious and girls cannot easily move around the campus because they always have the fear of being recorded in these videos. Students should be asked to maintain discipline at education institutions.

Aleena Tanveer

Lahore