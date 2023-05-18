Education reform

I'm writing to draw attention to the urgent need for reform in Pakistan's educational system. Our future depends on providing young people with a proper education, but we face significant obstacles that limit their potential and development. We must face the issues head-on and work towards a radical shift that will guarantee that every child receives a worthwhile education. The education system in Pakistan suffers from an outdated curriculum, a lack of trained teachers, insufficient resources and unequal access to educational opportunities.
Prioritizing education investments, modernizing facilities, hiring and retaining qualified instructors, updating curriculum to promote critical thinking and practical skill and closing the achievement gap in education are all necessary. Collective action by decision-makers, educators, parents, and the larger society is needed to achieve these reforms.
Kiran Rafat
Karachi
