Pakistan first

Thursday May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023

In view of the current political and economic situation in Pakistan, all pillars of the state must fulfil their duties without bias or prejudice and remain within the ambit of their responsibilities.

The current scenario calls for an end to the bitter polarization in every institution and a need to put the interests of the country above all else.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad