Planning to fail

Increased flooding is one of the most dangerous aspects of climate change. However, man-made negligence, inefficiency and lethargy have exacerbated the impact of such natural disasters. This was in evidence during last year’s floods and our response to that crisis has been abysmal, particularly in Sindh. The meteorological department is predicting another spell of heavy rain in the coming months. And yet, we have yet to fully repair the damage done last year or to even resettle those displaced by the disaster. The provincial government is in no rush to take preventative measures and seems intent on repeating last year’s performance.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi