Delegation of cherry buyers visit GB

KARACHI: A delegation of cherry buyers from China organised by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has reached Gilgit-Baltistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

The delegation of 15 members was received by government officials, representatives of all chambers of commerce and advisor to CM at Sost border.

TDAP organised a seminar on product processing and export potential of cherry for chinese delegation and traders of cherry to enlighten on sanitary and phyto sanitary requirements under the protocol.

Representative from department of agriculture informed on agronomic practices and types of cherry cultivated in Gilgit. Representative from Department of Plant Protection apprised the audience on SPS requirements under the newly signed protocol.

Additional collector Customs briefed the audience on regulatory requirements for export of cherry to china through Sost dry port, whereas representative from TDAP highlighted the export potential of cherry in China's market.

He further highlighted that almost every home and GB has a cherry tree and the collective production of the province is 4500MT per anum. During the seminar different chambers of commerce and women entrepreneurs showcased different types of cherries, apricot, honey and other products.

The delegation visited orchards in Nomal, Jalalabad, rahimabad and Ganish . It also visited the cold storage and packing house in Rahim abad region of GB. TDAP has arranged business to business meetings for the delegation on May 18 (today) wherein business memorandum of understandings and contracts are expected.