Gold rates remain unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Wednesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs233,100 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also stood the same at Rs199,846. Gold rates dropped by $18 to $1,988 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,950 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs2,529.14. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs4,500 per tola as compared with the gold rates in the Dubai gold market.