Demand for subsidies amid resource shortage

LAHORE: It is the right of all trade bodies to send proposals for the next budget to the federal government, but given the current global and domestic scenarios, the proposals must be practical and in line with ground realities.

Current economic situation in Pakistan is so precarious that the state cannot afford any measure that further enhances its expenditure. However, the trade associations usually continue to ask for concessions that were abolished a few years back.

Export associations are also asking for subsidies that the government of Pakistan had to withdraw under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) pressure. Even otherwise the state could not afford these concessions.

Take the textile sector, the zero-rating facility was withdrawn by the PTI government in its first year in power. This was done because the state collected nominal sales tax from domestic sales that by some estimates crossed trillion rupees.

Textile industry operates in such a way that it was impossible to separate exports from the domestic production as the same enterprise operated both domestically and globally. The then government came up with a transparent strategy under which the sales tax on exports was refunded promptly after realisation of export proceeds.

It was a good move because exporters do tend to delay export proceeds when the rupee was under pressure. The delay in export proceeds automatically delayed their sales tax refunds. The system is operating smoothly after initial teething problems and a brief period after the change of government.

It must be noted that the textile exports dipped in the first year of the PTI regime and then started picking up even when the Covid-19 was peaking. In fact, Pakistan recorded the highest textile exports last fiscal despite withdrawal of zero-rating.

The textile exporters however rightly protest against the withheld export refunds pertaining to the 2009-14 period. The government must give a schedule for gradual payments of refunds over a two-year period.

The withdrawal of subsidies on power and gas is a blow particularly for the spinning sector as these industries consume high power and energy. The government is helpless in this regard. The spinners in Bangladesh are also facing the same problem as their government has also jacked up power and gas rates to almost the same level as in Pakistan.

The concessional export finance scheme has always remained controversial. In the past, many allegations surfaced about millers diverting export refinance towards the real estate sector.

Moreover, the discount on export refinance is picked by the government of Pakistan. When the markup was in single digit the subsidy on export refinance was maximum 3-4 percent. Now with markup shooting to 21 percent the government already starved of resources can at best maintain the 3-4 percent discount.

As far as steep decline in textile and clothing exports is concerned, it is a global phenomenon. Bangladesh was the only country that continued to post growth in the recent past. But in April its textile clothing exports declined by 30 percent, its industry experts are expecting a steeper decline in the next three months. Textile exports from India and Vietnam have been falling in the 25-30 percent range during the last three quarters.

Planners must understand that our depressing textile exports are mainly due to decline in consumer demand in the developed economies that are grappling with high inflation. The high cost of inputs must have also have impacted textile exports, but not to an appreciable extent.