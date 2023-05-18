Stocks snap 4-day rally as IMF, political worries flare up

Stocks closed lower on Wednesday as an uncertainty again engulfed the IMF programme along with political uncertainty, which affected investor sentiment, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index decreased by 172.59 points or 0.41 percent to 41,833.66 points against 42,006.25 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 42,110.03 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,818.34 points.

Acccording to Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities, below expectation arrival of the current account surplus, rumours regarding the current International Monetary Fund - IMF programme to remain inconclusive, and media vibes regarding an operation against the opposition party PTI shattered investors’ confidence and led to profit-taking in the market.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 82.25 points or 0.55 percent to 14,943.56 points compared with 15,025.81 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares dropped by 71 million shares to 125.528 million shares from 196.243 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs3.540 billion from Rs5.768 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.244 trillion from Rs6.262 trillion. Out of 319 companies active in the session, 117 closed in green, 179 in red and 23 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed lower amid a slump in the rupee and uncertainty over the IMF bailout agreement.” He added that weak global stocks, concerns for surging energy sector circular debt, and investor concerns for political uncertainty had played a catalyst role in the bearish close.

During the trading hours, POL, DAWH, OGDC, SYS & PPL lost 152 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, FFC, HBL and SRVI witnessed some buying interest as they added 43 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan shares, which rose by Rs150.01 to Rs5,950 per share, followed by Rafhan Maize XD, which increased by Rs149.99 to Rs8,349.99 per share. A significant decline was noted in Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs86.92 to Rs1,072.08 per share, followed by Bhanero Tex., which decreased by Rs78.58 to Rs976 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said Wednesday's session on the KSE-100 was range bound. “The market began in the green but swung both ways as political noise flared up as well as recent developments on the IMF program, with the index closing in the negative as investors chose to book profits during the final trading hour,” it reported. “Volumes remained strong across the board, with third-tier equities dominating the volume board.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P’s (-90.1 points), commercial banks (-35.1 points), inv. banks/inv. cos./securities cos. (-34.1 points), technology & communication (-33.7 points), and cement (-27.6 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 18.427 million shares which closed lower by 2 paisas to Rs1.13 per share. It was followed by Fauji Foods Ltd with 8.460 million shares, which closed higher by 15 paisas to Rs6.60 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Hum Network, Bal. Glass, Lotte Chemical, Air Link Commun, K-Electric Ltd., P.T.C.L., Cnergyico PK and Telecard Limited. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 27.470 million shares from 32.867 million shares.