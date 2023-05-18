SBP cancels firm’s licence

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday cancelled the authorisation/license of M/s. Noble Exchange International (Pvt.) Limited on account of contraventions of the relevant laws and regulations, it said in statement. “The aforesaid exchange company, including its head office, branches and franchises can no longer undertake any kind of foreign exchange related business activity,” SBP stated.
