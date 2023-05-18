 
Thursday May 18, 2023
SBP cancels firm’s licence

By Our Correspondent
May 18, 2023

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday cancelled the authorisation/license of M/s. Noble Exchange International (Pvt.) Limited on account of contraventions of the relevant laws and regulations, it said in statement. “The aforesaid exchange company, including its head office, branches and franchises can no longer undertake any kind of foreign exchange related business activity,” SBP stated.