Govt raises Rs444bn via MTBs’ sale

KARACHI: The government raised Rs444 billion through an auction of Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) on Wednesday, while the yields stayed flat.

The amount raised was higher than the pre-auction target of Rs375 billion. The cut-off yield on a three-month paper remained unchanged at 21.9999 percent. The yield on six-month paper fell by 5 basis points to 21.9157 percent. The yield on 12-month paper stood at 21.9997 percent, unchanged from the previous auction.

“Auction was smooth and yields remain stable in line with market expectations. Most likely interest rates may remain unchanged as inflation likely to ease in coming months,” said Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities.

The CPI inflation rose to a record high of 36.4 percent in April from 35.4 percent in the previous month. The increase in inflation was due to higher food inflation amid currency devaluation.

“The participation continues to be in the shorter tenor i.e. 3-month. The market still does not want to bet on longer tenors as uncertainty continues around the IMF. The news flows suggest that IMF is asking for 25 percent,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

The State Bank of Pakistan raised the policy rate by 100 bps to 21 percent in April to combat soaring inflation. The upcoming monetary policy will be announced on June 12.