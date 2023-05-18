Miftah says global lenders hesitant as Pakistan’s stagnant economy hampers debt repayment

KARACHI: Former finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday that the country is facing reluctance from global lenders as its economy is not growing enough to pay off its debts.

“We owe $100 billion to the world with the debt obligations of $22-24 billion every year. Besides, the enormous domestic debt obligation, the country has to pay debt of Rs6,000 billion this year,” he stated while speaking at a German Pakistan Business Gathering.

He reiterated that Pakistan has no option but to go for revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme for the sake of uplifting the economy.

Miftah spoke at length about the state of the governance system and state of the economy and pointed out that our institutions are not working and are elite-controlled. “Possibly, Pakistan has the most ineffective governance system and its judicial process takes too long time to dispense the justice,” he noted.

He also pointed out uncertainties in contracts, which made business difficult in Pakistan. Speaking of out of school children, he questioned how Pakistan could develop when fifty percent of the children were not in schools, whereas a huge population of children was stunted in the country and children were malnourished.

He attributed the non-development of the country to having the wrong set of priorities. For instance, just take the example of circular debt in the power sector, he said and added that it first emerged in Musharraf era when it was Rs86 billion in 2006. It kept ballooning and now it has peaked to Rs2,600 billion. “I know that every government tried to reduce it but the governance model didn’t allow their efforts to succeed,” he stated.

Likewise, population growth is another big issue and every government tried to put a check on it, but no one succeeded. He said that Pakistan has seen martial laws and democratic governments, but none of them were able to improve governance.

Miftah also deplored that the world has moved ahead, whereas Pakistan lagged behind and pointed out that Pakistan and Vietnam had almost equal exports in 1992. But now the stories of the two countries are different. “Vietnam has secured $ 300 billion exports and Pakistan would be able to fetch only $27 billion exports this year,” he claimed.

The former finance minister said that though the economy is not in a good state and in short-term things are very difficult, on the local front the economy is functioning, “it is only the dollar-part of the economy that is disturbed due to a shortage of foreign exchange reserves”.

“We should shift our focus to exports to set the path towards development in next two to three years,” Miftah said. He also pointed out that Pakistan’s strength lies in its man power and the country should focus on it to improve it for sustainable growth.

To solve the faults of governance, Miftah proposed the creation of more provinces. He said that each division should be given the status of a province to transfer powers at grassroots level. He also urged for focusing on education as the key to development.