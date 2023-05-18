Rupee slumps 2.28pc against dollar in open market

KARACHI: Pakistan’s currency dropped by around 7 rupees, or 2.28 percent against dollar in the open market on Wednesday as economic and political unrest hampered the supply of the US currency.

Dealers claimed that a lack of foreign currency pushed them to sell dollars at a higher price. The market rate for the dollar was higher than 300 rupees. However, the rupee was selling at 299.70 to the dollar, down from 293 on Tuesday, according to rates given by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

The rupee fell 0.15 percent to close at 285.40 per dollar in the interbank market. “Due to the political instability, there is a lack of dollar liquidity in the market, which contributes to the swings in the exchange rate. Customers are hesitant to sell their dollar holdings,” said Zafar Paracha, the secretary general of ECAP.

“Although there is no unusually high demand for dollars from customers due to the strict purchase and sell foreign exchange regulations, the rupee fell because banks were unable to provide foreign currency to the exchange companies,” Paracha added. “The gap between currency rates in the interbank and open markets widened due to the decreased supply of the dollar. An informal market premium rate is luring buyers away from formal channels,” claimed a dealer.

The decline in remittance inflows also affected the supply of the greenback in the market. Remittances dropped 13 percent to $22.7 billion in 10 months of the current fiscal year. These inflows fell 29 percent year-on-year to $2.2 billion in April. There was a 13 percent month-on-month decrease in remittances.

Dealers said that another important currency in the market, the Saudi riyal, is also in short supply. Saudi Riyals might have been used to buy US dollars, but both are currently in short supply due to the enormous demand for Saudi currency that is currently unsatisfied.

Last week’s arrest of Khan on graft charges led to deadly violence, increased political unrest, crippled Pakistan’s economy, and left the nation on the brink of default.

The country has been experiencing the worst economic crisis in decades, with skyrocketing inflation, dwindling foreign exchange reserves and the International Monetary Fund bailout being delayed for months. The deadly protests, detention of key party figures, and deployment of troops since his arrest exacerbated instability on the economic and political fronts. This had an adverse impact on the rupee, which was on the verge of crossing the 300 mark last week.