No talks with ‘playboy, stooge’: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD: Opposing any future talks with the PTI, Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Tuesday called for exposing all those characters that facilitated a ‘play boy’ and imposed him on the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said there could be no talks with Imran Khan whom he called a stooge and an agent playing in the hands of external powers. The parliamentarians also continued their criticism of the superior judiciary’s decisions.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expunged the words used by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain for the judges. “You are a senior parliamentarian but you will have to expunge a word used by you for the judges,” the speaker said addressing Tanveer.

Javed Latif said all the facilitators, including ex-chief justices Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa and General (retd) Bajwa and Lt. Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, should be exposed and taken to task.

“All of them, including the external powers and individuals from institutions who were on one page to derail the CPEC and play havoc with the country’s economy, facilitated an individual (Imran) and were part of conspiracy due to which the country is burning now,” Latif said.

The minister maintained that he could not keep silent anymore when the country’s interests were at stake and would expose the deeds of rulers and those involved in facilitating a person.

He also justified PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s decision not to return to the country at a time when the chief justice was given such decisions and as a follow-up unjust verdicts were also announced by the subordinate courts.

“Those who question as to why Nawaz Sharif is not returning to the country should see what kind of decisions are coming from the chief justice and the subordinate courts,” he said.

He said the then facilitators imposed a ‘play boy’ who never earned a single ‘Halal’ penny and caused Rs60 billion loss to the country.

“I cannot keep my eyes, mouth and ears shut to what has been happening and cannot see the country destroy anymore,” he thundered.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said the process for appointment of judges would have to be changed otherwise such judges would continue to come and give such decisions.

He said the judges of other countries talked about quality of judgments, while the judges in Pakistan discussed their privileges and facilities.

“Such judges cannot dispense justice. They stop implementation of laws which the Parliament makes, while they grant stays on the government’s decisions,” he added.

He also took exception to what he called the ‘VIP treatment’ given to Imran Khan to appear for hearing in a Mercedes car.

Mohsin Dawar strongly condemned violence and attacks on sensitive installations and public and private buildings. However, he opposed the trial of civilians involved in incidents of arson and attacks under the Army Act and the Official Secret Act.

He said such a decision would be very dangerous, would become a norm and could be applied in future against anyone.