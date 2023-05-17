Transforming Indus Basin with climate resilient agriculture, water management: Punjab, FAO sign unilateral trust fund accord

LAHORE: Punjab Govt and Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nation have signed a unilateral trust fund agreement for the project “Transforming Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture & Water Management” at Planning and Development Department on Tuesday.

Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo from Punjab Govt and FAO Representative in Pakistan Ms Florence Rolle signed the agreement. Planning & Development Department, Punjab Chairman Ali Sarfraz was also present. Ms Emelda Berejena Technical Advisor, GCF Project alongwith members of FAO delegation, Member Planning Agriculture Javaid Aslam, Chief Engineer Irrigation Habib Ullah Bodla, DG Agriculture (Water Management) Malik M Akram Director Agricultural Information, M Rafiq Akhtar and Chief, Planning & Evaluation Cell Rana Mehmood were also present.

Ms Florence Rolle after signing the agreement said that this project aims to increase resilience to climate change among the most vulnerable farming community in the Indus Basin and to strengthen public/private sector capacity for climate smart agriculture development.

Ali Sarfraz on this occasion said that the project will help over 1.3 million people in the targeted districts of South Punjab, including DG Khan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan and Muzaffargarh to benefit for adoption and use of climate smart resilient agriculture and on-farm management practices. He further said that the project will strengthen institutional and regulatory system of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Management.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that Punjab govt is co-financing US $ 8.00 million to be transferred to FAO through Unilateral Agreement Fund to help vulnerable farming community. He said that Agriculture Department will extend full support for implementation of the project for Climate Smart & Irrigated Agriculture Development in the province. DG Agriculture (Water Management) Punjab informed that total cost of the project is US $ 47.69 million will be spent to achieve objective of the project for which US $ 34.99 million will be Green Climate Smart Grant whereas govt will provide US$8.0 million for co-financing for project implementation. He further underlined that the project will enhance adoptive capacity of farming community through reduced exposure to on-farm climate threats alongwith strengthening regulatory system.