SSETP demands statutory status for engineering graduates

SUKKUR: Statutory Status for Engineering Technology Programs (SSETP) recommended that statutory status is a must as engineering technology graduates are not given due share in job opportunities.

The 3-day scientific conference dedicated to the emerging trends in engineering technology which concluded at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development (BBSUTSD) recommended that the engineering technology programs should be given statutory status for appointment in government and private sectors.

“The engineering technology graduates are not given due share in job opportunities, therefore the international conference recommended that engineering technology programs should be given statutory status for appointment in government and private sector,” Professor Dr Rasool Bux Mahar, Vice Chancellor, BBSUTSD, said while talking to The News. Stating that the 1st International Multidisciplinary Conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering Technology-2023 holds immense significance, Mr Mahar shared other recommendations which urged that skill development and training must be an essential part of our education system. The conference also urged that municipal solid waste can be used for the generation of renewable energy. “In terms of utilization of different waste sources for generation of renewable energy, the awareness of people is a key factor,” he said. The conference further suggested that to introduce the sustainability in plastic industry, the plastic material should be designed with zero/lowest Carbon Footprint Product (CFP) to meet the challenges of climate change. “We must design the plastic materials which are technically competitive, financially feasible and socially acceptable for meeting the environmental and legislative challenges,” he said adding that it will help to use local resources and generate the jobs/business opportunity locally.

The conference further recommended using agricultural waste in concrete, which could give a viable solution for sustainable construction. “The Phase Change Materials (PCM) thermal insulation materials are useable to maintain the temperature in Highrise buildings while Self-Compacting Concrete (SCC) is suitable for sustainable concrete constructions.”