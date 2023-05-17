 
PMDC academic board not yet set up as name from KP awaited

By Syed Muhammad Askari
May 17, 2023

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has admitted that after its establishment, the formation of an academic board has not been completed even though the Ministry of Health has taken all measures in this regard and representation from the provinces on the board. However, due to the failure to send a name from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the formation of the board has not been completed, while the names have been received from other provinces.