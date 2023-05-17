Police continue identifying, arresting miscreants

LAHORE/MULTAN: Police on Tuesday continued operations to indentify and arrest miscreants involved in damaging public and private properties on May 9.

In Multan, the Cantonment Police raided the house of South Punjab PTI Women Wing ex-president and PTI candidate from NA-155 Dr Robina Akhtar. She resisted arrest, but police dragged her on the floor and took her to a vehicle, family sources said. Dr Akhtar and her family members were sleeping when police personnel trespassed on their house, ransacked it, accessed her bedroom and arrested her. She was injured while resisting arrest. Police first put Dr Akhtar in lockup and then shifted her to the Multan Central jail where the jail staff examined her and recommended her admission to hospital due to her serious injuries. She was then taken to the Nishtar Hospital for treatment. Her husband Dr Shaukat Qadir said PTI workers staged a peaceful protest, but police were raiding their houses and arresting them without warrants. Although illegal arrests are being made, PTI workers will not change their loyalties.

Security agencies have finally collected all footages of protesters who participated in riots in Multan Cantonment on May 9. However, the administration has sought instructions from the government on whether the lawbreakers would be dealt under the Army Act or the Anti-Terrorism Act. The videos of Multan Cantonment showed that army personnel were preventing the mob from entering the cantonment by using tear gas. The whereabouts of protesters are being identified through visuals in a forensic process and comparison with the Nadra data. The protesters facing cases would not be eligible for jobs in the public sector. They will not be given passports to travel abroad, a security official confided to The News.

On Tuesday, the Jalilabad Police arrested three more PTI workers and the Saddar Shujaabad Police also arrested three PTI workers. The Setal Mari Police arrested seven PTI workers. A PTI worker was arrested by the Daulat Gate Police. The arrested workers were identified as Hasnain, Aamir, Muhammad Alam, Shahzad Qaiser, Zaman, Tabish, Shiraz, Naveed, Anas, Sadiq, Shiraz, Manzoor and Saqlain. They have been arrested under 16 MPO.