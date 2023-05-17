Scholars stress forging national unity, brotherhood

LAHORE: Scholars of different schools of thought on Tuesday stressed the need for forging complete unity and brotherhood in the ranks of the nation to foil the attempts to destabilise the country.

They were addressing ‘Pakistan National Unity and Peace Conference’ at Lahore Press Club organised by Majlis Ulema Pakistan and Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony Pakistan, chaired by Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony Ambassador and chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Azad said there is a dire need for national unity, brotherhood and re-establishment of peace in the country to pull it out of crises. He condemned the vandalising of Lahore Corps Commander House and all the property in the country, and said entire nation stood behind in solidarity with the armed forces and pay tribute to their sacrifices for the country. He stressed the need to counter the evil plots of the enemy aimed at spreading chaos in the country.

Other speakers stressed for continued efforts to create peace and national unity and bringing those involved in damaging the property of the country to the dock, saying the perpetrators of those subversion should be given exemplary punishment.

The scholars who addressed the conference included Mufti Ramzan Sialvi, Allama Shakeelur Rehman Nasir and others. At the end, a special prayer was offered for national unity, security and prosperity, and stability of the country and the Islamic world.