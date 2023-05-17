Four get death penalty for murdering citizen during robbery

KARACHI: Acknowledging that stringent penalties for organised crimes like robberies would serve as “a potent deterrent” against the commission of such “ghastly acts” in future, a model court has sentenced four men to be hanged over involvement in an armed robbery that left a citizen dead while two others injured in Surjani Town in 2018.

Additional Sessions Judge Ameeruddin of the Model Criminal Trial Court (West) found Shahrukh, Adnan Shamsi and Zeeshan Raees guilty of fatally shooting Haji Basheer Ahmed during a robbery attempt at his scrap shop within the jurisdiction of Surjani police station in August 2018 and handed them capital punishment.

They were told to pay Rs500,000 each as compensation to the victim’s heirs, and upon failure to do so, they would have to undergo additional 18-month imprisonment.

The three convicts, along with fourth co-accused Muhammad Umair, were awarded death penalty on a second count for conjointly committing “dacoity with murder” as punishable under Section 396 of the Pakistan Penal Code.