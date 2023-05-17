Official vows to facilitate tourists visiting Chitral

CHITRAL: Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan here on Tuesday said that the administration would leave no stone unturned to facilitate the tourists visiting the scenic Chitral valley for various festivals.

Speaking at a meeting, he urged the tourists to respect the local culture and traditions. He said that he was also visiting Chitral along with his family members, calling upon the visitors to show respect for the local culture and values. He said that Chitral was blessed with natural beauty in abundance and its people were also very hospitable and peaceful.

The commissioner Malakand said that the local and foreign tourists should visit Chitral without any fear and enjoy visiting the scenic places in the valley. Shahidullah said that the administration would spare no effort to successfully hold the Shandur Festival by facilitating the tourists. He said that the government would provide all facilties to the visitors.

He said that tourism would help boost the soft image of the country besides generating revenue. Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Muhammad Ali was also present on the occasion.Muhammad Ali Mujahid, the chief Executive Officer of Chitral tourism, briefed the officials about the tourism prospects in Chitral. He said that polo teams of neighbouring countries should be invited to Shandur to give a new boost to the event.