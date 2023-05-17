Effective policing stressed to curb crime

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi on Tuesday directed officers and Station House officers to bring down the current crime rate.
“I want to see outlaws behind bars and you should launch the crackdown against narcotics peddlers and those harbouring them across the district,” he told the monthly crime meeting attended among others by the superintendents of police, SHOs and investigation officers at his office here.
The DPO said that night patrolling in every police station’s jurisdiction and at Karakoram Highway should be made more effective and vigilant.
“The outlaws and narcotics peddlers escape the punishment mostly from courts owing to lacunas in the investigation and testimonials and such weaknesses should be done away with for better policing,” he said.
Afridi said that teams should be constituted at every police station for the arrests of proclaimed offenders wanted by the police in murder, attempted murder and other heinous crimes.“I want you to restore the confidence of people in the police as we are supposed to protect their lives and property,” he added.
ISLAMABAD: An international brand of tobacco sector has decided to reduce its activities in Pakistan by 25 percent in...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has admitted that after its establishment, the formation of an...
LAHORE: The HRCP has opposed the use of the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and the Official Secrets Act 1923 to try civilians....
LAHORE/MULTAN: Police on Tuesday continued operations to indentify and arrest miscreants involved in damaging public...
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a supplementary grant of Rs5.57...
LAHORE: Scholars of different schools of thought on Tuesday stressed the need for forging complete unity and...