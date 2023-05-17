Effective policing stressed to curb crime

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi on Tuesday directed officers and Station House officers to bring down the current crime rate.

“I want to see outlaws behind bars and you should launch the crackdown against narcotics peddlers and those harbouring them across the district,” he told the monthly crime meeting attended among others by the superintendents of police, SHOs and investigation officers at his office here.

The DPO said that night patrolling in every police station’s jurisdiction and at Karakoram Highway should be made more effective and vigilant.

“The outlaws and narcotics peddlers escape the punishment mostly from courts owing to lacunas in the investigation and testimonials and such weaknesses should be done away with for better policing,” he said.

Afridi said that teams should be constituted at every police station for the arrests of proclaimed offenders wanted by the police in murder, attempted murder and other heinous crimes.“I want you to restore the confidence of people in the police as we are supposed to protect their lives and property,” he added.