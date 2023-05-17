Non-payment of stipends: Patients suffer as TMOs continue strike

PESHAWAR: The Trainee Medical Officers (TMOs) continued their strike for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has seriously been facing financial difficulties and unable to pay them stipends.



The strike has been causing serious problems for the patients coming to the public sector hospitals with multiple health complications. The doctors refused to provide services to patients in the outpatient departments, operation theatres and in wards where patients are hospitalised.

In the Lady Reading Hospital, where 4,000 to 5,000 patients are given services in OPDs, the doctors remained absent from their duties.Similar was the situation in the various departments of the hospital.All surgical procedures were again postponed due to the boycott of the doctors.

Besides Peshawar and its surrounding areas, hundreds of patients are daily referred to Peshawar’s three tertiary care hospitals — Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and the Hayatabad Medical Complex — from different places of the province.

The TMOs are considered the backbone of healthcare system in the teaching hospitals. TMOs and nursing staff are in fact running the hospitals and providing nonstop services to the outdoor and indoor patients.

The TMOs had announced a few days earlier that they had not paid their stipends and would suspend services from May 15, if they were not given their salaries. And even then the provincial government was not able to pay stipends to them. The caretaker government is clueless about major issues being confronted by the province but stuck with the government.An official of the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) earlier told ‘The News’ that it has not received the funds for disbursement of salaries from the government, therefore the payment got delayed.

There were reports that some of the TMOs were paid their stipends but many others were still not received and decided to continue their protest to put pressure on the government.The health sector has badly been suffered under the caretaker set up as it is first time health is being administered through an advisor.