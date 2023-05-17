 
close
Wednesday May 17, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Excise Mardan recovers 7034g hashish

By APP
May 17, 2023

PESHAWAR: Following instructions issued by Secretary Excise, Ehsan Ullah and Director General Excise, Akmal Khan Khattak, the local department on Tuesday conducted a successful operation near PRC Market on GT Road Malakand, Mardan and managed to arrest two drugs pushers.The officials also recovered 7034g of hashish from their possessions.