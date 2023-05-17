Wall graffiti begins under clean and green campaign

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar in collaboration with Department of Youth Affairs CECOS University organized wall graffiti of the Khyber Teaching Hospital here on Tuesday.

The initiative is taken under the Clean and Green Campaign of the provincial capital and the walls are being beautified by making carvings all over the city.Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim is supervising the campaign.

In order to highlight the culture, history and civilization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, painters from all over Pakistan have been invited to come and beautify the walls of Peshawar and show their art and highlight the history of Khyber Pakhtu-nkhwa and especially Peshawar.

In this regard, the painting of walls has been started at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH).Talking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim said that

Peshawar is being made a city of flowers and to increase its beauty, carvings are being made on the walls in different areas and students in this campaign.He said that the local community has also been engaged to make the campaign successful and enhance the beauty of Peshawar.