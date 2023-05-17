CTD busts gang of extortionists

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department busted a gang of extortionists and arrested its three key members, officials said on Tuesday.
An official said the CTD, while working on a number of cases of extortion, busted a major gang involved in making extortion calls and other terrorist incidents over the past years.The official said three top members of the gang, including Ijaz, Wisal and Mohsin, were arrested and hand grenades, mobile phones, SIMs and ammunition were recovered from them.
The official said the cases of extortion have dropped down in the last three months after a number of steps were taken to go after the groups involved and arresting a number of key terrorists involved in it.
