LG officials & reps trained in information dissemination

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) organized a one-day seminar in Orakzai district on Tuesday to sensitize the assistant directors of local government, secretaries of village councils and elected representatives about their role as public information officers (PIOs).

The event was arranged in collaboration with the Governance and Public Policy Project for merged areas.The theme of ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Law’.

More than 100 elected representatives, secretaries of village councils and community elders attended the seminar. Assistant Director Communication KPIC Syed Saadat Jahan delivered a session on ‘KP RTI Law’.

Referring to the Local Government Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notification, he stated that all the assistant directors of local government, secretaries of village and neighbourhood councils had been notified as PIOs.

Therefore, they are responsible for provision of information of public interest on local government in their respective domains, he stressed. Saadat Jahan briefed the participants about the procedure of information provision. He said as PIOs they were required to cooperate and guide the less-educated people of the society in lodging of information requests.The resource person asserted that KPIC has the power to fine an institution or PIO for refusal or failure to provide information to the complainants within the stipulated time.