Construction of judicial complex in Balakot demanded

MANSEHRA: The lawyer fraternity of Balakot on Tuesday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to construct the judicial complex. “It is unfortunate that the government has not released the funds for the construction of the judicial complex despite approval. And the courts have been functioning in makeshift shelters since the 2005 devastating earthquake,” Sardar Mohammad Ashfaq, the president of tehsil bar council, told reporters in Balakot.He said that the courts and lawyer officers had been functioning in makeshift shelters in a miserable condition for the last almost 18 years.“The government had decided to relocate courts and lawyer offices outside the red-zone area at Bisian and acquired land for the construction of the judicial complex, judges’ residential colony and lawyers’ offices in 2016,” Ashfaq said.

The president of tehsil bar council said that district and session judges had visited the newly-acquired piece of land and performed the groundbreaking of the judicial complex but the provincial government didn’t release the funds as yet.

Sardar Ishfaq said that the government was yet to earmark a piece of land for lawyers’ offices and judges’ residential colony at Bisian where the judicial complex would be constructed.Aziz Khan, the general secretary of tehsil bar, said that the courts were still functioning in makeshift shelters in the red zone in Balakot.Peshawar High Court to ensure the execution of the judicial complex as early as possible,” Aziz Khan said.