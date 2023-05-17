PESHAWAR: Sardar Akmal Ali Qizilbash, the son of a social figure, Sajjad Ali Qizilbash, passed away here on Tuesday.

The funeral procession was taken out from Imambargah Haji Malik Rehman in Mohallah Marviha, Yakatoot, on the City Circular Road and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.People from various walks of life attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was born on May 16, 1969.

Other members of the bereaved family included Sardar Ali Hassan Qizilbash, Sardar Sajid Hassan Qizilbash, Sardar Hasnain Qizilbash, Askari Raza Qizilbash, Sardar Imdad Ali Qizilbash and Fayyaz Ali.