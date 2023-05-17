‘Youth role in LGs important for people’s rights’

LAHORE: A consultative session on ‘Role and Function of Local Government’ was held at the Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) here Tuesday.
PSC Director Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, Associate Professor Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, faculty members and students were present while some of the participants joined online.Dr Naumana hoped that the consultation would bring pragmatic policy inputs and said that this project took an innovative and practical approach to democratic governance education supporting local youth-led problem solving in provinces of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
The speakers were of the view that the youth participation in local government was important for the people’s rights and focus on the development system of the welfare state. The participating students appreciated the activity which aimed to create avenues for the youth to address their needs, capacity building and create more opportunities for them especially related to Local Government.
ISLAMABAD: An international brand of tobacco sector has decided to reduce its activities in Pakistan by 25 percent in...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has admitted that after its establishment, the formation of an...
LAHORE: The HRCP has opposed the use of the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and the Official Secrets Act 1923 to try civilians....
LAHORE/MULTAN: Police on Tuesday continued operations to indentify and arrest miscreants involved in damaging public...
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a supplementary grant of Rs5.57...
LAHORE: Scholars of different schools of thought on Tuesday stressed the need for forging complete unity and...