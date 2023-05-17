 
May 17, 2023
Peshawar

Road blocked to protest killings

By Bureau report
May 17, 2023

PESHAWAR: Thousands of people remained stranded after tribesmen blocked the main Kohat Road near Adamkhel to protest the killing of their tribe members. Reports said eleven people were killed in Darra Adamkhel after the two tribes clashed over a land dispute. The authorities could not stop the firing that continued for long. On Tuesday, one tribe member blocked the main Indus Highway to protest the incident and demanded the early arrest of the killers.