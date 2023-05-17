Hospitals’ canteens found violating official price-lists

PESHAWAR: The Food Department here on Tuesday submitted an application at the concerned police station against canteen managers of Hayatabad Medical Complex, Rehman Medical Institute and Northwest Hospital for overpricing.

The officials of the Food Department visited canteens of the hospitals in Hayatabad and found the canteen managers violating the government-issued rate lists. The officials submitted applications against the managers of the canteens at the concerned police station. The officials also arrested two butchers in Karkhano Market for selling meat on meatless day.

A case was registered against them under the Food Act. It is worth mentioning here that the Food Department and district administration conducted operations against profiteers and checked the quality of food items at eateries and other places.

Despite the operations of both departments, the sale of unhygienic or fake food items has not been controlled in the provincial capital.