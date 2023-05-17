Rallies staged in army’s support

WANA: The members of the Burki and Mahsud tribes here on Tuesday staged a rally in support of the Pak Army. Holding banners and placards, the participants of the rally condemned the attacks on the army installations and demanded strict action against the perpetrators of violence.

The rally started from the Jirga Hall at the deputy commissioner’s office in Wana and its participants marched towards Bab-e-Waziristan where a gathering was held. The speakers said that the tribesmen stood by the army and would give a befitting reply to those trying to harm the reputation of the military.

They said that the officers and soldiers of the army had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace and the defence of the country. Meanwhile, the traders on Tuesday staged a rally to express solidarity with the armed forces and to condemn the violent protests on May 9 and 10.

The Muttahida Anjuman-i-Tajiran had organized the rally, which was taken out from Yadgar Chowk in Saddar and culminated at the Qissa Khwani Bazaar. The participants were chanting slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army and termed the force a valuable asset of the nation.

The propaganda against Pakistan Army would not be tolerated and any such move would be countered, the speakers said, adding that the whole nation was united and stood behind the armed forces.

They also condemned the attacks on public properties in Peshawar and other cities of the country and appreciated the restraint shown by Pak Army.