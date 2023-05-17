PHA directed to accelerate beautification work

Rawalpindi: Director General (DG), of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Rawalpindi, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the ongoing beautification work.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority on the directives of the DG was utilising all available resources to provide the citizens with a clean and green environment. The beautification work in different parks and roads was being completed swiftly, he said and informed that the DG had directed the officers to further uplift green belts of different roads and their medians.